Fla. Senate Ratifies Sports Betting Deal With Seminole Tribe

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Florida Senate on Tuesday greenlighted a new state gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that could bring online sports betting to the Sunshine State if approved by the state House and federal regulators. Florida senators passed bills to approve the gambling compact between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida reached last month and to revamp gambling and enforcement in the state. The gambling compact must still be passed by the House during a special legislative session on gambling this week and then must be approved by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The compact includes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS