DeVos Wants To Ditch Deposition In Student Loan Relief Case

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told a California federal judge Tuesday that ordering her to be deposed by student borrowers seeking forgiveness from "predatory" for-profit college loans would fly in the face of 80 years of U.S. Supreme Court precedent protecting cabinet members from testifying about their "mental processes." Jesse Panuccio of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, who represents DeVos, told U.S. District Judge William Alsup during a remote hearing that compelling the former secretary's testimony over her objection would be unparalleled in the annals of the judiciary. The students "simply ask this court to become an outlier by doing something that...

