6th Circ. Says 1855 Treaty Didn't Create Reservation For Tribe

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court's judgment that an 1855 treaty did not create a federal Indian reservation for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, finding that it instead created a form of land allotment extending individual land ownership to members of the tribe. A three-judge panel unanimously determined in its 24-page opinion that a lower court got it right when it handed the state of Michigan a quick win in the case, noting that the Treaty of 1855 provided allotments of land "akin to a public domain allotment." "We hold that the Treaty created an...

