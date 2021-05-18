Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

6th Circ. Says 1855 Treaty Didn't Create Reservation For Tribe

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 11:09 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court's judgment that an 1855 treaty did not create a federal Indian reservation for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, finding that it instead created a form of land allotment extending individual land ownership to members of the tribe.

A three-judge panel unanimously determined in its 24-page opinion that a lower court got it right when it handed the state of Michigan a quick win in the case, noting that the Treaty of 1855 provided allotments of land "akin to a public domain allotment."

"We hold that the Treaty created an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!