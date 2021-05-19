Fla. Atty Refutes Bar's Assertion He Concealed A $2.7M Bonus

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 12:28 PM EDT) -- A Fort Lauderdale attorney pushed back against the Florida Bar's assertion that he knowingly concealed a $2.7 million bonus for his legal work during a personal bankruptcy matter, following a court referee's amended determination that he's not guilty. The Bar inquiry into Herman, a former director at the Florida law firm Tripp Scott, began in November 2017 and initially resulted in a recommendation of 18 months suspension by the referee in the matter. However, the Supreme Court remanded the case with instructions of how to consider arguments made by Herman, resulting in a recommendation of no sanctions against Herman. Seeking review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS