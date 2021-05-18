In Rare Move, Albright Lets Patent Case Leave His Court

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A telecommunications equipment company accomplished a rare feat this week when it persuaded U.S. District Judge Alan Albright to transfer patent litigation from his Western District of Texas court to one in Alabama. Judge Albright on Monday said Correct Transmission LLC wrongly filed its litigation against Adtran Inc. in his court, given that neither company has ties to the Western District of Texas. The judge — who last year received about 20% of the country's patent suits — normally refuses to transfer litigation, earning him multiple scoldings from the Federal Circuit. Correct Transmission had filed its suit in July, accusing the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS