Hagens Berman Suffers Privilege Defeat In Thalidomide Row

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- A special master has said that Hagens Berman Sobel Shapiro LLP waived its privilege when it gave an expert witness certain information related to its handling of lawsuits over birth defects allegedly caused by the drug thalidomide. On Tuesday, special discovery master William T. Hangley limited the redactions Hagens Berman can make in an expert report because it had waived its attorney work product protection when it gave its proposed testifying expert witness in the case access to proceeding transcripts and exhibits that had been received by the special master partly in camera. Hagens Berman is facing sanctions for allegedly continuing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS