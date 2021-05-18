CBD Labeling Suit Doesn't Need To Wait On FDA Guidance

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday gave a consumer another chance to pursue a proposed class action alleging that Just Brands USA Inc. and other CBD companies overstate on their labels the amount of the popular cannabinoid that is in their products. In an order dismissing the matter without prejudice, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II denied Just Brands' bid to pause the action until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration releases long-awaited CBD regulations, saying any such rules would be unlikely to affect the claims at issue. "For the FDA to have primary jurisdiction over this matter, its forthcoming...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS