BakerHostetler Hit With Malpractice Suit Over Stock Sale

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Software company Verb Technology sued BakerHostetler and a former partner at the firm for legal malpractice on Monday, alleging in a California state court complaint that they botched a stock sale and billed the company excessively. According to the lawsuit filed in California Superior Court in Los Angeles County, Verb Technology Co. Inc. tapped BakerHostetler to advise it in the sale of company stock to a group of investors in August 2019. While helping Verb Technology reach an agreement with the investors, the firm failed to explain to the company that one of its provisions made it impossible for the company to...

