Jurors To Hear About Whistleblower's Lost Texts, Judge Says

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge said during a hearing Tuesday that potential jurors in a False Claims Act case against Gilead Sciences Inc. would have to be told about the tens of thousands of text messages that, inadvertently or not, were deleted from a whistleblower's cell phones. While Gilead and attorneys for whistleblower Chris Purcell bitterly dispute whether the nearly 73,000 deletions were a result of intentional conduct, Judge Mark Kearney said during the hearing in Philadelphia that the issue would no doubt be brought up during the course of a potential trial in the case. Whether jurors are told to draw...

