1st Circ. Won't Rehear Challenge To ICE Courthouse Arrests

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 11:32 AM EDT) -- The First Circuit said Tuesday it won't rethink its decision to strike down a ban on courthouse arrests by federal immigration officials. The appeals court said in a docket entry that the three-judge panel that dissolved the district court's first-of-its-kind injunction did not wish to rehear the case. The court's judges also voted against an en banc rehearing. The pair of Boston-area prosecutors who successfully sued for the ban in federal court had urged the panel in October to reconsider its decision on ICE arrest policy, which they said "flies in the face of half a millennium of common-law precedent." Suffolk District...

