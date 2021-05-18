Fox News Looks To Toss Dominion's $1.6B Defamation Suit

Law360 (May 18, 2021, 10:52 PM EDT) -- Fox News says it had a right to report on allegations levied in lawsuits and made by former President Donald Trump of voting irregularities, asking a Delaware state court Tuesday to dismiss a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems Inc. Fox News Network LLC said its coverage of Dominion is protected free speech under the First Amendment. It covered allegations made by government officials and in court documents, adding its own protected hyperbolic rhetoric and opinion at times, the media company said. "It was a newsworthy 'fact' that the sitting president simply made allegations challenging the presidential election," Fox...

