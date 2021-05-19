5th Circ. Revives Conspiracy Case Against Quest Diagnostics

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has breathed new life into an antitrust suit against Quest Diagnostics, which accuses the medical diagnostic testing company of conspiring to strong-arm a pair of allergy testing companies out of the clinical lab market. Although a Texas federal court put the suit from United Allergy Services and the Academy of Allergy & Asthma in Primary Care to bed after declaring the claims too old, a Fifth Circuit panel said on Tuesday that it disagreed with that finding and that the statute of limitations on the state and federal antitrust claims in the case were actually "reset" after a 2014...

