Electric Co. Says It Can't Be Shorted $12.7M After Explosion

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A company that operates an electric cable connecting the grids of New England and Long Island asked a New York federal court to declare that a transmission company can't hold back $12.7 million in payments over a service disruption caused by an explosion. Cross Sound Cable Co. LLC says that its contract to provide capacity for electricity on its cable to facilities operated by Long Island Lighting Co. includes force majeure provisions that excuse performance problems due to events out of the company's control like the explosion in question. CSC argues that an explosion last July interrupted service for months, but...

