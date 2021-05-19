Film Funder Fights To Force Insurers To Pay $18M Guarantee

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 5:56 PM BST) -- A movie financier urged an appeals court on Wednesday to overturn a ruling allowing Allianz and other insurers to avoid paying millions under a completion guarantee, saying a contract clause requiring the film to be delivered in three days was ambiguous. The investor backing "Starbright," Larkhark Films Limited, along with two distributors, are fighting a High Court judge's determination that the defendants had not returned certain components of the movie soon enough when they had quality concerns. As a result, the film had in effect been "delivered," per the terms of a 2016 completion guarantee between the insurers and the film...

