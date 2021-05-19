Feds Rehash Losing Deportation Freeze Args Defending DHS

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration revisited arguments from its unsuccessful defense of the now-defunct deportation moratorium this week in its fight against Texas and Louisiana's current push to block the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's remaining immigration enforcement guidelines. In February, Texas convinced U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton that pausing removals while the new government found its footing would irreparably harm the state by running up costs as unauthorized immigrants used subsidized services such as public education and Medicaid. Drawing on that victory, the state returned to Judge Tipton's court last month, joined by its neighbor to the east, seeking a preliminary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS