Squarespace Shares Dip Following Direct Listing

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Shares of website hosting provider Squarespace fell in debut trading following its direct listing on Wednesday, marking the latest company to go public through this alternative to an initial public offering, guided by Skadden and financial advisers' counsel Latham. Squarespace Inc.'s stock declined $6.35 to close at $43.65 in New York Stock Exchange trading under the symbol "SQSP." The closing point represented a 13% decrease from a reference price of $50 set late Tuesday by the New York Stock Exchange. No shares exchanged hands at the reference price, which was intended to guide investors as a potential starting point. In a...

