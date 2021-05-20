Ga. Justices Tighten Net On Evidence Exclusions, Objections

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A precedent-breaking Georgia Supreme Court decision this week will force Peach State litigators to sharpen their skills in drafting motions to exclude certain testimony at trial and to seek input from appellate experts on how to avoid giving up challenges based on those motions. In an opinion Monday that restored an $18 million verdict in a tractor crash case, Georgia Supreme Court justices overruled four decades of rulings that allowed parties to appeal alleged violations of a motion in limine even if those violations had not been objected to at trial. Litigators use motions in limine to ask courts to limit...

