Hotel REIT Hits Ch. 11 In Del. For $1.3B Debt Rework

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 10:27 AM EDT) -- A hotel industry real estate investment trust hit hard by pandemic-related travel drop-offs sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware on Wednesday with a prepackaged plan that will restructure the 100-hotel venture's $1.3 billion unsecured debt, largely through a replacement equity issue. Hotel industry REIT Hospitality Investors Trust filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Wednesday. (iStock.com/ChrisBoswell) According to initial court filings, Hospitality Investors Trust Inc. and its affiliated operating partnership intend to seek bankruptcy confirmations for its plan by June 23 and emerge from bankruptcy before June 30. Bruce A. Riggins, chief financial officer of the LP's general partner, said...

