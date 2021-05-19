Ill. Justices Mull If Insurers Can Factor Labor Into Loss Value

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- State Farm told the Illinois Supreme Court Wednesday that Illinois law allows it and other insurers to depreciate the cost of labor when calculating the actual cash value of a loss, an issue of first impression for the court. During oral arguments Wednesday, counsel for State Farm told the high court that a provision of the Illinois Administrative Code provides that the "actual cash value" of covered losses is the "replacement cost of property at time of loss less depreciation, if any." Those terms — "replacement cost" and "actual cash value" — are unambiguous, said Joe Cancila of Riley Safer Holmes &...

