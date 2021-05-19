Energy Chief Urges Better 'Cyber Hygiene' In Budget Hearing

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told House lawmakers Wednesday the country's cybersecurity safeguards are currently "inadequate" and that she would support imposing minimum security standards, like those in place for the U.S. electric grid, on the oil and gas sector. Granholm told House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone Jr., D-N.J., during a subcommittee hearing on the DOE's 2022 budget that it is time to consider whether pipelines should be held to minimum security standards like those imposed on electricity owners and operators in order to better protect the country's energy supply. Pallone was one of many lawmakers...

