High Court Urged To Strike Down Mass. Secret Recording Ban

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 12:07 PM EDT) -- A conservative activist group has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down Massachusetts' ban on almost all secret recordings, arguing that the law runs afoul of the First Amendment and disallows an important form of news-gathering. Project Veritas Action Fund, founded by self-described "guerrilla journalist" James O'Keefe, asked the top court on May 12 to review whether the First Circuit was wrong to leave the secret recording ban in place in all circumstances except when recording a police officer in the line of duty. The group told the top court in its petition that the First Circuit's December opinion splits...

