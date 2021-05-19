House GOP Pitches $400B Plan For 'Core' Infrastructure

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:40 PM EDT) -- House Republicans on Wednesday offered a $400 billion infrastructure proposal focused on highways, roads and bridges, marking the latest GOP attempt to rein in infrastructure investment targets as President Joe Biden continues to push his sprawling $2.3 trillion American Jobs Plan. Republican leaders on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee unveiled a five-year bill that would reauthorize highway, transit, motor carrier and highway safety programs already approved by 2015's Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act, but at a 32% increase over FAST Act funding levels. The Surface Transportation Advanced through Reform, Technology and Efficient Review, or STARTER, Act 2.0 zeroes in on...

