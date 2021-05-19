Fee Bid In Calif. Pot Row Belongs In State Court, Judge Says

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Sacramento has determined he doesn't have the authority to consider a nearly $17,000 attorney fee request in a dismissed case arising from a tribal economic development company's dispute with a developer over a purported plan to grow cannabis on tribal land. In his Monday order, U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley tossed the request for attorney fees filed by defendants Benton Research and Development LLC and its manager Wayne Bryan, finding their request was better suited for a state court handling related claims. "Under these circumstances, attorney's fees are an issue more appropriately litigated or declared in...

