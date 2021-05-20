Sens. Advance Judge Jackson, 4 More Biden Judicial Picks

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday narrowly voted to advance D.C. Circuit nominee Judge Ketanji Jackson Brown and a Seventh Circuit selection, with panel Republicans showing broad opposition to President Joe Biden's appellate selections but significant support for district court picks for New Jersey and Colorado. Judge Jackson, widely considered a leading candidate for any U.S. Supreme Court vacancy, advanced on a 13-9 vote with the committee's Democrats joined by two Republicans. Seventh Circuit pick Candace Jackson-Akiwumi garnered a 12-10 tally with support from just one Republican. Clockwise from top left: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi, Regina M. Rodriguez, Julien...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS