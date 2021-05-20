Paper Mill Co-Owned By Robert Kraft Sued Over Air Pollution

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- A South Carolina paper mill co-owned by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been hit with a proposed class action for allegedly polluting the air of a nearby community with a flammable gas that smells like rotten eggs. Residents lodged the proposed class action on Tuesday in South Carolina federal court, claiming that the New-Indy Catawba paper mill sought to increase its profits through a recent change in business strategy and facility design that has polluted neighboring properties with noxious and harmful hydrogen sulfide emissions. The residents said that after the paper plant was purchased three years ago by New-Indy...

