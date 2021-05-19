3rd Circ. Won't Stop Honduran National's Deportation

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday refused to undo removal orders for a Honduran native who feared harm by a gang that committed rape and murder on his family members, reasoning in a precedential decision that the activity didn't signal the threat of government persecution that would justify staying in the U.S. A three-judge panel rejected Edil Joel Galeas Figueroa's argument that the Board of Immigration Appeals improperly applied a heightened standard to his request for statutory withholding of his removal status. Instead, the panel found that the BIA correctly treated as interchangeable the two different standards for determining whether the harmful...

