Copeland Corp. Can't Upend $26.6M Verdict In Asbestos Suit

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 6:28 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court won't undo a $26.6 million verdict in a suit alleging that asbestos in Copeland Corp. LLC's compressors gave an HVAC technician mesothelioma, finding the evidence at trial was sufficient for the jury to assign blame to the company. In an opinion published Tuesday, the three-judge panel affirmed the verdict in favor of William Phipps and refused to disturb the jury's finding that Copeland was 60% liable for the technician's cancer based on his work in cleaning and repairing their compressors. In the suit, Phipps, who was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2018, alleged that Copeland and 22 other...

