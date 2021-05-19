Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judges Union Can't Challenge Trump Appointees In Fed. Court

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge tossed a suit from an administrative law judges' union that challenged the constitutionality of the Federal Service Impasses Panel's Trump-era appointments, ruling Wednesday that the union should have attempted to deal with the issue administratively before bringing it to court.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said the judicial review procedures put forward in a statute that dictates labor relations with the government bar the court from considering the Association of Administrative Law Judges' suit.

The FSIP, which is part of the Federal Labor Relations Authority, resolves deadlocks in bargaining between the federal government and the unions...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!