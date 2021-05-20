Another Insurer Wants In On Ohio Hotel Sex Trafficking Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:07 PM EDT) -- An insurer has asked an Ohio federal judge to let it intervene in a sex trafficking suit by an anonymous accuser against multiple hotel companies, saying it has a substantial legal interest in the case's outcome because it has an insurance contract with one of the accused businesses. Cincinnati Insurance Co. told U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley in its Wednesday motion to intervene that it has a contract with Ash Management Corp., doing business as Days Inn by Wyndham-Columbus North, which the alleged victim — identified by her initials, M.A. — has named as a co-defendant. Ash asked Cincinnati to defend and...

