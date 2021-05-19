NRA's Unforced Errors Ensured Its Ch. 11 Ouster, Experts Say

Law360 (May 19, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The National Rifle Association's expulsion from Chapter 11 was set in motion the moment it filed a series of actions and statements about its goals and financial strength that belied any notion of true insolvency or good faith, experts told Law360. On the day of its petition filing, the NRA launched a website filled with press releases touting its strong financial position and communicating the goals it hoped to achieve through the bankruptcy case, namely its desire to "dump New York" and its unfriendly regulatory environment for the more welcoming land of Texas. Bankruptcy experts say these statements doomed any hope...

