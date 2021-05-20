Ex-Hotel Exec Can't Trim $13.8M Theft Ruling At 3rd Circ.

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A former executive at a hospitality company, who was convicted of stealing from his previous employer and evading taxes, cannot reduce the roughly $13.8 million he owes to the business by the amount of a civil settlement after the Third Circuit said he failed to show a credit is warranted. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel said Wednesday that U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden in New Jersey properly rejected George Dfouni's bid to reconsider her prior ruling denying his motion for a restitution offset and his request for an evidentiary hearing with respect to a settlement agreement involving Amsterdam Hospitality...

