W.Va. Health Officials Must Face Challenge To Trans Care Ban

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 1:33 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge ruled several Mountain State officials and a medical agency must face a proposed class action accusing them of blocking access to gender-affirming care for transgender state employees and their dependents as well as Medicaid recipients. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers on Wednesday tossed January and February motions to dismiss. The motions were filed by Secretary William Crouch of the state Department of Health and Human Resources; Commissioner Cynthia Beane of the Bureau for Medical Services; the bureau itself; and Ted Cheatham, director of the state Public Employees Insurance Agency. The November suit includes two proposed class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS