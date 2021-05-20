High Court Told To Review Dr. Seuss-'Star Trek' Mashup Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A copyright battle over a comic book "mashup" of Dr. Seuss and "Star Trek" has reached the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, with the comic book's creator arguing that the Ninth Circuit's ruling "deepens the division" among circuit courts regarding who bears the burden of proving fair use. In a May 17 certiorari petition filed on Wednesday, ComicMix urged the justices to take up its appeal of the Ninth Circuit's decision that its book "Oh, the Places You'll Boldly Go!" did not make a so-called transformative use of material from the Dr. Seuss classic "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" by...

