SEC Hits Broker-Dealer With 'Naked' Shorting Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued a registered broker-dealer for allegedly violating federal regulations aimed at preventing the improper practice known as "naked short-selling," or selling shares that have not been affirmatively borrowed or located. In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, the agency said that defendant BTIG LLC failed to accurately mark a hedge fund client's sale orders or locate shares its client wanted to short sell. Between December 2016 and July 2017, the broker-dealer should have marked as "short" over 90 sale orders from the unnamed hedge fund customer, the regulator said. The sale orders...

