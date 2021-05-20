9th Circ. Urged To Rethink Tuna Buyers' Class Decertification

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- An antitrust think tank and a public advocacy group are urging the full Ninth Circuit to reconsider a panel decision to decertify three classes of tuna buyers in a massive price-fixing suit after finding there are potentially too many uninjured class members. The American Antitrust Institute and Public Citizen made their views known in separate amicus briefs filed Wednesday, the court-set deadline for interested parties to weigh in. The West Coast appeals court had invited briefings on whether the entire court should review the case after a divided April 6 ruling gutted the three plaintiff classes. The majority in the April 6 ruling...

