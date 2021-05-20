Blackstone Lands St. Modwen In £1.24B Deal Led By 2 Firms

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 11:01 AM EDT) -- Slaughter and May-advised St. Modwen Properties PLC has agreed to be taken private by Kirkland-led Blackstone Group in a deal that values the U.K. property investment and development firm at almost £1.24 billion ($1.7 billion), the companies said Thursday. The transaction sees a Blackstone-backed entity called Brighton Bidco Ltd. buying London-listed St. Modwen for 542 pence per share, and the agreement comes after a 10-week pursuit of St. Modwen by the private equity firm, according to a statement. As a result of the deal, St. Modwen shares will no longer trade on the London Stock Exchange. Thursday's announcement comes a few...

