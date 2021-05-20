Venezuela Tells 3rd Circ. Del. Writ OK For Citgo Sale Appeal

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:40 PM EDT) -- Venezuela and its state-owned oil interests have urged the U.S. Third Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a lower court ruling in Delaware that a court writ of attachment is insufficient security for an appeal of a billion dollar-plus sale of stock in Citgo's parent company to settle a judgment. In an appellate court filing on Wednesday, Venezuela's national government, state-owned oil giant Petroleos de Venezuela S.A., its U.S. holding company affiliate and Citgo Petroleum Corp. argued that U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark wrongly found in March that the writ he issued in support of his sale order was vulnerable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS