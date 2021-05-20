EU Site-Of-Origin Rule Applies To Composite Goods, ECJ Says

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A European Union rule for determining the origin of a product composed of parts from several countries is valid, the bloc's top court ruled Thursday in a dispute between an importer of solar energy gear and the U.K. tax authority. The European Court of Justice, in a case referred from Britain in 2020, found that an EU country-of-origin regulation in effect since 2013 doesn't conflict with the blocwide Community Customs Code, which was enacted in 1992 and amended in 2000. The regulation, No. 1357, states that, for EU customs purposes, solar panels are considered to originate in the country where their...

