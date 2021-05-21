GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Microsoft's general counsel encouraged lawyers to determine how they can help their organizations embrace environmental, social and governance issues, and the Florida high court said an attorney working remotely in Florida for a New Jersey firm is not engaging in the unlicensed practice of law. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. Microsoft, Starbucks Top Lawyers Discuss How to Dive Into ESG Efforts With a spotlight shining on environmental, social and governance issues, Microsoft's general counsel suggests lawyers try to avoid feeling intimidated and instead determine what they can do to help their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS