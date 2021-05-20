2 UK Pension Cases Guide On 3rd-Party Due Diligence

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Carey Pensions UK LLP, now known as Options SIPP UK LLP, faces a number of trials and tribulations as it grapples with an April 1 Court of Appeal ruling that partially overturned an earlier High Court judgment in its favor. Background In Adams v. Options UK Personal Pensions LLP, Russell Adams claimed that Carey, which operated a self-invested personal pension, or SIPP, used an unauthorized introducer in Spain, CLP Brokers Sociedad Limitada, to facilitate unsuitable investments in store pods in Adams' SIPP. These were sublets of units in a storage facility in Blackburn and were not regulated investments. The store pods...

