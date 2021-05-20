Biz Trying To 'Recreate History' In Cleanup Suit, Court Told

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 9:37 PM EDT) -- G-I Holdings Inc. accused Ashland LLC of trying to "recreate history" on Thursday in New Jersey state court by disclaiming responsibility for Superfund cleanup expenses after its predecessor said the opposite for years, but Ashland fired back and said that entity and G-I shared common ownership at the time. Attorneys for G-I and Ashland tussled over those prior representations by International Specialty Products Inc., or ISP, during a Zoom hearing on competing summary judgment motions over which business is on the hook for cleanup costs at a Linden, New Jersey, site where G-I predecessor GAF Corp. previously operated a chlorine production...

