Ex-Facebook Novi, Circle Compliance Chief Talks Crypto Regs

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- The newly appointed chief compliance and risk officer with Boston-based payments company Circle, one of the developers of the USDC stablecoin, says it's up to the fintech industry to get regulators comfortable with the explosive growth of cryptocurrency and other digital technologies. Mandeep Walia told Law360 on Thursday that it's "on us as an industry to demonstrate that we are actually moving in a better spot, not a worse spot," whether from a financial crime or an investor protection perspective. Circle announced this week that Walia, the former compliance chief and head of enterprise risk management at Facebook's digital wallet Novi,...

