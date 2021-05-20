Texas Chemical Co. Says Ex-Staffer, Rival Stole Trade Secrets

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A chemical company says in Georgia state court one of its former sales leaders violated non-compete and confidentiality agreements by stealing information and bringing it to a rival company in a plot to keep an edge in the polymer market. Texas-based Premier Polymers LLC and Vinmar Polymers America LLC say in the suit that Ravago Americas LLC lured away former Premier sales executive Scott Wilson and that on his way out the door, Wilson took reams of confidential sales information and shared it with his new employer. The suit, filed Wednesday in Gwinnett Superior Court, alleges conspiracy, misappropriation of trade secrets, violation of...

