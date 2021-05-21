A Benefits Attorney's Guide To Collective Investment Trusts

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- As the use of collective investment trusts in 401(k) plans has skyrocketed over the past two decades, ERISA lawsuits targeting these bank-sponsored investment vehicles have increased in number as well. Here, Law360 explains how CITs come up in the courtroom and offers attorneys' tips on lowering Employee Retirement Income Security Act litigation risk. CITs and Retirement Plans A CIT is an investment vehicle run by a bank or trust company that funnels retirement savers' money toward a variety of asset classes, such as stocks, bonds, private equity funds and real estate funds. Created in 1927 and granted tax-exempt status in 1936,...

