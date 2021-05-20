Citi Takes $500M Revlon Transfer Freeze Bid To 2nd Circ.

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Citibank NA has petitioned the Second Circuit to extend an asset freeze on the more than $500 million that the bank is fighting to claw back from Revlon Inc. lenders, escalating its request after getting turned down by a New York federal judge. Citibank is seeking to keep in place a court-ordered freeze locking down $504 million in mistakenly transferred funds that U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman ruled in February now belong to the lenders. The bank is appealing that decision, but the judge last week denied the bank's bid to extend the freeze for the duration. In a motion to...

