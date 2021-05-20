BofA Customer Launches Overdraft Fee Class Action In Philly

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A Bank of America NA account holder has launched a class action in Pennsylvania state court claiming that the bank had a policy of improperly charging customers double the appropriate penalties for writing checks that overdrew their accounts. Steven Checchia said in a complaint filed on Wednesday that Bank of America's contract with account holders provided for either an overdraft fee or an insufficient-funds fee whenever a check is written in excess of account balances, but he said the bank regularly charged customers both fees. "Plaintiff does not dispute BofA's right to reject a check and charge a single [fee], but...

