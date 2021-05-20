Va. Judge Says Amazon Has No Hope In Counterfeiting Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge sent a counterfeiting suit against Amazon to mediation after finding the online retailer's sale of knockoff gun accessories wouldn't garner any sympathy from a jury and rebuking its attorneys for acting "aggressively — perhaps too aggressively." In a short, scathing order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady rejected Amazon's motion for summary judgment in Maglula Ltd.'s suit accusing the tech giant of infringement and counterfeiting for selling fake versions of the Israeli gun company's UpLULA magazine loader. "This is simply not a case where Amazon can deflect liability, nor will Amazon be viewed favorable by a jury...

