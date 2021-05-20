Texas Insurance Sellers Are Employees, Magistrate Says

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Workers selling insurance for Texas Farm Bureau and its affiliated insurance companies should be considered employees, a federal magistrate judge said, recommending that the district judge grant summary judgment in favor of the workers on their claim that the companies misclassified them as independent contractors. In a report Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey C. Manske recommended that the district judge grant various motions for partial summary judgment by a conditionally certified class of agency managers claiming the Farm Bureau companies violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by depriving them of overtime pay. "The appropriate analysis of economic reality shows that plaintiffs...

