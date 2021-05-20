7th Circ. Won't Revive Bus Driver's Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit refused Thursday to revive a former driver's suit against a suburban Chicago bus operator, saying her claims that she was harassed at work and subjected to unlawful eavesdropping didn't hold water. A three-judge panel threw out Pearl Henyard's suit against the bus service Pace and one of its contractors, MV Transportation, affirming a Chicago federal court's November summary judgment ruling for the transit providers. Henyard was an MV employee for just over a year, resigning after an accident in August 2015, according to the opinion. During the litigation, Pace denied being Henyard's employer but never sought judgment on...

