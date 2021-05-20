Ill. Justices Side With Columbia Care Unit In Pot Grow Fight

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court ended a long-running dispute over one of the state's medical marijuana cultivation licenses on Thursday, holding that a Columbia Care subsidiary was correctly awarded the lucrative license back in 2015. The Illinois Department of Agriculture was right in its interpretation of the Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act's zoning rules governing the Aurora, Illinois, location where the cannabis company's subsidiary, Curative Health Cultivation, planned to open its facility, the state Supreme Court said. The department chose Curative Health Cultivation over rival Medponics Illinois, which initiated the litigation by challenging the decision. Medponics argued that Curative's...

